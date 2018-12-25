Christmas tree recycling begins Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate will kick off the 45th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Miramar Greenery, 5180 Convoy St., north of State Route 52.

Cate will be joined by Barbara Lamb, deputy director of the Environmental Services Department Waste Reduction Division, along with Rear Admiral U.S. Navy (Ret.) Len Hering, executive director of the nonprofit "I love a Clean San Diego."

Officials will be surrounded by discarded Christmas trees stacked in piles, observing trees being mulched with grinding equipment and turned into compost and wood chips.

"Beginning Dec. 26, we encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our 16 drop-off locations within the City," said Mario X. Sierra, ESD director. "Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill, and it helps the City meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Landfill."

Drop-off locations include:

-- Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Towns gate Dr. (lower parking lot);

-- Encanto, Cielo Drive at Woodman Street;

-- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr.;

-- La Jolla, Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mt. Soledad Road and Loring Street;

-- Logan Heights, Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.;

-- Miramar, The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (north of state Route 52);

-- Mission Bay, Sea World Drive at Pacific Highway;

-- Oak Park, Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (in Gloria's Mesa parking lot);

-- Ocean Beach, Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.;

-- Otay Mesa/Nestor, Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot on the southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard);

-- Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Dr.;

-- Rancho Penasquitos, Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Rd.;

-- San Diego State University, Parking Lot 17C off of Alvarado Rd.;

-- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr.;

-- Tierrasanta, De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.;

-- University City, Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive.

The recycling program will run until Jan. 23.