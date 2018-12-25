Christmas tree recycling begins Wednesday

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate will kick off the 45th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Miramar Greenery, 5180 Convoy St., north of State Route 52.
The Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) statewide operated by the California Highway Patrol, which began Friday, Dec. 21, continues through 11:59 p.m Tuesday.
A strong wind advisory issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is in effect Tuesday from Tavern Road in rural Alpine eastbound on Interstate 8 to the Imperial County Line.
For holiday procrastinators, there’s still some time to grab last-minute gifts. The National Retail Federation says seven percent of shoppers will finish their Christmas shopping on Monday.
Fifty years ago on Monday, the Apollo 8 spacecraft became the first crewed mission to orbit the moon. The successful mission was a big advancement in U.S. Space exploration. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look back at that historic Christmas Eve night in 1968.
West Haverford Road in Ramona reopened Monday afternoon after a two vehicle crash killed a five-year-old boy and injured four others, including a six-year-old boy on Highway 78, according to authorities.