Gas prices continue to drop in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1 cent Tuesday to $3.378, it' lowest amount since Jan. 31.

The average price has decreased five consecutive days, dropping 3.9 cents, including two-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 2.6 cents over the previous three days.

The average price is 1.5 cents less than one week ago and 22.4 cents lower than one month ago but 28.7 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 25.6 cents since the start of the year.