Nephew and uncle killed in Ramona crash identified

RAMONA (NEWS 8) – A second person has died after a collision Monday in Ramona prompted the closure of a stretch of State Route 78 for four hours and killed a five-year-old boy, according to the medical examiner.

The second victim was identified as 44-year-old Gonzalo Rodriguez. He was the driver of the white Toyota Camry with three occupants traveling westbound on State Route 78 in Ramona, according to authorities.

Rodriguez reportedly lost control and crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes and collided with a full-size pick-up truck.

Paramedics extricated Rodriguez from the vehicle and airlifted him to Palomar Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The five-year-old boy, who was also killed in the crash, was identified as Christian Diaz. He was seated in the back-seat passenger of the Camry but was not properly restrained.

The 77-year-old Oregon man driving the 2014 Ram sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A six-year-old boy and a female passenger, believed to be the mother of the two boys, were also injured in the crash. Gonzalo Rodriguez was reported as being the uncle of the two boys.

The deadly crash happened Christmas Eve on State Route 78 at West Haverford Road, according the California Highway Patrol.

