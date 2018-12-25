Two seriously injured after car slams into a tree in Scripps Ranch

SCRIPPS RANCH (NEWS 8) – Two people were seriously injured Christmas Day after their car slammed into a tree in Scripps Ranch, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The crash happened in the 11400 block of Scripps Poway Parkway around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The two victims were transported via an air-ambulance to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown, and their identities have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.