San Diego organizations host Christmas meals for those in need

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Multiple local and nonprofit organizations around San Diego County hosted Christmas meals Tuesday for underserved and low-income residents.

Salvation Army San Diego hosted its 35th annual Christmas meal, Golden Hall. The organization's hundreds of volunteers assisted with the event. as they escorted attendees to their seats and served them a traditional holiday meal.

Dinner is served! Annual holiday meal at golden hall! @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/CBHEWmGTkX — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 25, 2018

Serving Seniors also hosted its annual Christmas meal for low- income and homeless San Diego County seniors, many of whom would otherwise spend the holiday alone. About 350 seniors enjoyed a meal of Cornish hen with Mornay sauce, cornbread dressing, whipped potatoes, green peas and carrot cake, according to the organization.

Rev. Shane Harris, former president of the National Action Network, hosted his second annual community Christmas breakfast at the National Black Contractors Association. Attendees received a free hot breakfast, free clothes and children received free gifts.

According to Harris, the breakfast was open to the public, but foster families, low-income residents, homeless residents and military veterans were all encouraged to attend. At Harris' first community breakfast last year, volunteers served more than 150 people.