Couple that lost home in California wildfire get pardons

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that parts of the federal government will stay closed until Democrats agree to put up more walls along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter criminal elements.
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody in New Mexico early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month.
Multiple local and nonprofit organizations around San Diego County hosted Christmas meals Tuesday for underserved and low-income residents.
Jason Burnett said he detected a faint feeling of disappointment from his wife when California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned him for an old drug crime less than two weeks after the couple lost their home in the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century.
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has issued a General Rain Advisory to avoid water contact at all coastal beaches and bays due to the recent rainfall.
Two people were seriously injured Christmas Day after their car slammed into a tree in Scripps Ranch, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A second person has died after a collision Monday in Ramona prompted the closure of a stretch of State Route 78 for four hours and killed a five-year-old boy, according to the medical examiner.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1 cent Tuesday to $3.378, it' lowest amount since Jan. 31.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate will kick off the 45th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Miramar Greenery, 5180 Convoy St., north of State Route 52.