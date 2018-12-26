San Diego airport’s economy lot parking closed to public

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The best bargain for long-term parking at San Diego International Airport closes Wednesday.
The airport authority permanently closed the economy lot just off Pacific Highway and will be converting it to employee parking, according to airport officials.
The conversion is necessitated by construction of a new stormwater infiltration system at the south side of the runway, where employees currently park. The new system is part of the airport's Stormwater Management Plan to control and reduce pollution caused by the airport's day-to-day operations.
Airport travelers will still be able to use the parking lots at both terminals, the Terminal 2 parking plaza and the airport's long-term parking lot. With the loss of the economy lot, the airport will have a parking capacity of 8,300 vehicles between the four lots.
Travelers can find more information about parking at the San Diego International Airport at san.org/parking. Travelers can also make advanced reservations for parking spaces at reservations.san.org.
Ride-hailing service Lyft reminded San Diego residents Wednesday to plan ahead and travel responsibly on New Year's Eve.
Authorities searched Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in a small California town.
A power outage caused by damaged equipment knocked out service Wednesday morning for more than 3,200 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Imperial Beach.
Residents in Tierrasanta say non-native palm trees are taking over sensitive habitat and posing a big fire threat. On Wednesday, an operation got underway to haul hundreds of the trees out of local canyons using a helicopter.
The new year will bring the first new U.S.-Mexico border barriers to be built under President Donald Trump's administration.
Starting on Jan. 20, a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, that coincides with a supermoon, will be visible throughout the U.S.
Although the storm system that brought recent rainfall has left the region, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health Wednesday urged the public to avoid water contact at all coastal beaches and bays.
No one won the $321 million Mega Millions jackpot after the winning numbers were drawn on Christmas night. The jackpot has now risen to $348 million.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested fewer people so far this year than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County, during its Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Wednesday.