Lyft reminds San Diego residents to travel responsibly on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ride-hailing service Lyft reminded San Diego residents Wednesday to plan ahead and travel responsibly on New Year's Eve.



According to the company, San Diego was one of the top 12 markets in the country for Lyft rides on New Year's Eve last year. Popular destinations included Rich's, the Hard Rock Hotel and Pechanga Arena San Diego, which hosted the LED OMFG NYE music festival. Roughly one-fifth, or 21.4 percent, of all Lyft rides last New Year's Eve were shared by multiple riders.



"New Year's Eve is a big night for both riders and drivers in San Diego," said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. "We encourage Lyft riders to ride smart and plan ahead for a responsible ride home when ringing in 2019 with friends and family. We'll also be there all night to support drivers on the road who want to take advantage of this additional earning opportunity."



Lyft rides peak on New Year's morning around 1 a.m., according to the company. Lyft expects downtown San Diego to be one of the city's most popular places for pickups and drop offs throughout the night and into the morning.



The city's most popular ride-booking destinations throughout 2018 included Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the San Diego Zoo, according to Lyft's data.