After Christmas Returns: What if gifts you bought now go on sale?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chances are you spent big bucks on gifts for your loved ones this holiday season.

But what happens if the gifts you bought go on sale a few days later?

That's what happened to one of our News 8 colleagues.

“I got a gel foam mat for the kitchen for my aunt,” said Casey Nakamura. “And then I was going to buy plane tickets for my mom and dad for a vacation in May.”

The floor mat for his aunt was $117 on Amazon, but a few days after he bought it, it dropped in price - it was $40 cheaper.

Instead of returning the mat and re-buying it, Casey sent a message to the Amazon seller to see if he could get a refund for the difference.

A day later, he got $20 back.

"All it took was two minutes with an email,” said Casey.

The Southwest flight he booked for his parents was purchased in part, using flight credit - the airline was not going to give him the flight credit back in cash.

"They said there’s nothing they can do,” said Casey.

Southwest said in a statement to News 8 that it allows customers to change, re-book, or cancel flights without penalty. The only restriction is that any residual funds can be applied toward future travel for one year from the date of original purchase.

However, after speaking with three different customer service representatives, Casey was able get his flight credit back in cash.

"I called back this morning... and they refunded me the entire thing,” he said.

Costco offers price matches on anything it sells if the purchase was within 30 days prior to the price drop.

The moral of the story? Ask, be nice - and it may pay off.

"A little persistence mixed with being polite went a long way,” Casey said.