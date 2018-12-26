Parolee who led police on La Mesa chase pleads not guilty

A man who was shot after he allegedly attacked a sheriff's deputy with a baseball bat in Fallbrook was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
A Pauma Valley man accused of ambushing three San Diego County sheriff's deputies at his home in a rural area near Casino Pauma, sparking a nearly six-hour standoff in which he suffered a gunshot wound, was charged Wednesday with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer.
Robin Patterson was one of the last people to leave the school where she taught before it burned to the ground. News 8 is catching up with the La Mesa native who is now a teacher in Paradise, California to hear how she’s trying to stay positive in the Camp Fire’s aftermath.
An arraignment was held Wednesday for a parolee who led officers on a high-speed chase into La Mesa last week.
It was a stormy Christmas Day that brought an unusual sight to San Diego – a white Christmas! Some mountain communities got a few inches of snow which brought out extra visitors Wednesday. News 8 photojournalist Scott Hall caught up with people who made the trip.
Chances are you spent big bucks on gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. But what happens if the gifts you bought go on sale a few days later?
Another flu death was reported in San Diego County last week, bringing this season’s total to seven, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced on Wednesday.
Three fatalities and nearly five dozen DUI arrests were recorded in San Diego County during the California Highway Patrol's Christmas holiday enforcement period, largely unchanged from last year, the agency reported Wednesday.
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society pulled off a Christmas surprise for some north county families with children on the nice list. The big man himself, Santa, delivered kittens to two homes. One in Escondido and the other in Carlsbad. The Santa Paws delivery program in its seventh year allows parents to adopt animals in advance while surprising their kids.
