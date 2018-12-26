La Mesa native talks about teaching Paradise students following Camp Fire

LA MESA (NEWS 8) — Robin Patterson was one of the last people to leave the school where she taught before it burned to the ground. News 8 is catching up with the La Mesa native who is now a teacher in Paradise, California to hear how she’s trying to stay positive in the Camp Fire’s aftermath.

Robin and some of her students did return to class – but at a different school.

Looking at pictures of what is left at Paradise Elementary School, Robin says everything she taught for 23 years is gone.

"It's kind of unreal when you see the pictures,” she said. “It makes me sad. It makes me feel the loss.”

News 8 first visited with Robin at her parents’ home in La Mesa a week after the Camp Fire broke out in November. She had to help evacuate the school, but thankfully her home didn't burn.

"The hardest part for me was that our school family wouldn't be together anymore because we are tight knit,” Robin said.

Since then school re-opened-but at another school miles away in Chico. The school’s white board, desks, chairs, tables, and supplies were all donated.

The school also received letters of support sent from across the world.

Mrs. Patterson says out of the 600 kids only 250 returned. Many of their homes burned, but Robin says they're focusing on the positive and what good has come out of the most deadliest fire in California history.

"We are trying to make it sort of normal,” she said. “It's just different. Our lives are just different.”

Robin said people who want to help can make donations to Golden Valley Bank, Campfire Fund or contact Paradise Unified School District directly.

