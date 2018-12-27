Hospitals will be required to post prices online in 2019

Under a new federal rule, hospitals will soon be required to post a list of their standard patient charges online.
The move is meant to increase price transparency and encourage patients to become better-educated decision makers when it comes to their own care, according to Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Hospitals are already required to have a public list of their standard charges, but the latest change would make hospitals put that information online in machine-readable format that can be easily processed by computers.
It may still prove to be confusing to consumers, since standard rates are like list prices and don’t reflect what insurers and government programs pay.
One health policy expert told The Washington Post that while posting prices online is useful, it's not as significant as insurance companies helping patients understand what hospital charges they would need to pay themselves.
The new rule takes effect Jan. 1.
Hospitals will be required to update the information annually or "more often as appropriate," according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Clouds will increase in San Diego County Thursday and bring a chance for a few light showers over the mountains and foothill in the afternoon and evening. Offshore flow keeps air dry in the region.
A man who was shot after he allegedly attacked a sheriff's deputy with a baseball bat in Fallbrook was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
A Pauma Valley man accused of ambushing three San Diego County sheriff's deputies at his home in a rural area near Casino Pauma, sparking a nearly six-hour standoff in which he suffered a gunshot wound, was charged Wednesday with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer.
Robin Patterson was one of the last people to leave the school where she taught before it burned to the ground. News 8 is catching up with the La Mesa native who is now a teacher in Paradise, California to hear how she’s trying to stay positive in the Camp Fire’s aftermath.
An arraignment was held Wednesday for a parolee who led officers on a high-speed chase into La Mesa last week.
It was a stormy Christmas Day that brought an unusual sight to San Diego – a white Christmas! Some mountain communities got a few inches of snow which brought out extra visitors Wednesday. News 8 photojournalist Scott Hall caught up with people who made the trip.
Chances are you spent big bucks on gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. But what happens if the gifts you bought go on sale a few days later?
Another flu death was reported in San Diego County last week, bringing this season’s total to seven, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced on Wednesday.