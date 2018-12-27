San Diego International Auto Show opens at San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The four-day San Diego International Auto Show begins Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.



The auto show features more than 400 cars, trucks and other vehicles from 30 global manufacturers as well as vendors and exhibitors such as Auto Club of Southern California and San Diego Gas and Electric. Throughout the show's four days, attendees will have the chance to see 2020 vehicle models before they hit showrooms and test drive more than 100 vehicles from 12 car brands.



"The show is the most accurate reflection of the industry, and simply the best place for consumers to get informed about features, safety advances, technology, and connectivity aspects of new vehicles," said show director Kevin Leap. "Unless you have a 14-year old at home to explain it all, you really need to come to the show."



In addition to show cars, the auto show will include multiple exhibits such as Camp Jeep, a 35,000 square foot interactive space where attendees can experience the manufacturer's off-road capabilities without leaving the convention center. Professional 4x4 drivers will drive attendees over an obstacle course similar to the one Jeep uses to test its vehicles before releasing them to the public.



The auto show begins at 10 a.m. each day, Thursday through Sunday.

Adult tickets for ages 13-61 are $15, tickets for active duty military members and seniors 62 and older are $12 and tickets for children ages 7 to 12 are $11. Children 6 and under get into the auto show for free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are still available at sdautoshow.com.