Paradise Hills crash leaves a trail of destruction

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A pickup truck driver loses control Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction in Paradise Hills.
     
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of Parkside Avenue.
     
Witnesses say the truck crashed between two houses, took out some metal fences, and slammed into three cars.
     
A man, possibly the driver, was seen running through a nearby complex after the accident.
     
Police are still searching for the suspect. No injuries were reported.

