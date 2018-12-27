Paradise Hills crash leaves a trail of destruction

BevMo is warning that a data breach may have allowed a hacker to steal credit card numbers and other information from more than 14,000 customers who used the alcohol-seller's website.
Instagram users freaked out on social media Thursday when they noticed something was very different with the app.
A man who jumped onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park in 2015 and was tackled by members of her security team -- seriously injuring one of them -- is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.
Under a new federal rule, hospitals will soon be required to post a list of their standard patient charges online.
Clouds will increase in San Diego County Thursday and bring a chance for a few light showers over the mountains and foothill in the afternoon and evening. Offshore flow keeps air dry in the region.
A man who was shot after he allegedly attacked a sheriff's deputy with a baseball bat in Fallbrook was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
A Pauma Valley man accused of ambushing three San Diego County sheriff's deputies at his home in a rural area near Casino Pauma, sparking a nearly six-hour standoff in which he suffered a gunshot wound, was charged Wednesday with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer.
