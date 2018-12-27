Instagram briefly switched to a horizontal feed and users freake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Instagram briefly switched to a horizontal feed and users freaked out

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
(NEWS 8) - Instagram users freaked out on social media Thursday when they noticed something was very different with the app.

A new app update introduced a polarizing new way to browse through your feed. Instead of being able to swipe vertically to see your timeline, users would have to tap or swipe horizontally.

And the internet was not happy with the potential new changes.

Needless to say, the internet was not ready for the unannounced change with "#instagramupdate," "New Instagram," "The Instagram" and "Wtf Instagram" all quickly becoming top trending Twitter topics in the United States.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the update was a "small test" that went wider "broader than we anticipated."

Most of the feedback on social media was, to put it mildly, not in favor of the changes.

The test now appears to be reverting back to the older scrolling method. Mosseri says if you aren't seeing the old system you should "restart your app."

