Instagram briefly switched to a horizontal feed and users freaked out

(NEWS 8) - Instagram users freaked out on social media Thursday when they noticed something was very different with the app.

A new app update introduced a polarizing new way to browse through your feed. Instead of being able to swipe vertically to see your timeline, users would have to tap or swipe horizontally.

And the internet was not happy with the potential new changes.

Needless to say, the internet was not ready for the unannounced change with "#instagramupdate," "New Instagram," "The Instagram" and "Wtf Instagram" all quickly becoming top trending Twitter topics in the United States.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the update was a "small test" that went wider "broader than we anticipated."

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. ?? — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Most of the feedback on social media was, to put it mildly, not in favor of the changes.

Not trying to be dramatic or anything but new Instagram update pic.twitter.com/pTa1eos1Ec — Elizabeth Swander (@emswander) December 27, 2018

This new Instagram update got me like pic.twitter.com/J0mIPf3dfX — Lets Be Real (@iadorewomen_) December 27, 2018

Who came up with the idea for the new Instagram update and who then supported it?? This is the worst. pic.twitter.com/OvZiBDOVUj — Alicia Santanella (@AliciaPSanti) December 27, 2018

The test now appears to be reverting back to the older scrolling method. Mosseri says if you aren't seeing the old system you should "restart your app."

Should already be rolled back. If you're still seeing it you can simply restart your app and you should be good to go. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018