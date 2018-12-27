MCAS Miramar training to include controlled burns on Friday

MIRAMAR (CNS) - Marine Corps Air Station Miramar officials said on Thursday they are planning to conduct training, including controlled burns, on the airfield Friday morning.

The training, which "will include a series of controlled burn exercises," will take place between 6 and 10 a.m. Friday, according to Capt. Matthew Gregory, MCAS Miramar director of communications.

The controlled burns are part of the unit's routine training program using a mobile aircraft firefighting trainer device, Gregory said.

"Some flames and dark smoke may be visible from nearby roadways," he said. "No visibility restrictions are expected and these fires are in a controlled environment."