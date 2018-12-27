Todd Gloria re-appointed majority whip in Assembly

A fire engulfed a Serra Mesa apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, but injured no one, a fire official said.
A man who jumped onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park in 2015 and was tackled by members of her security team -- seriously injuring one of them -- was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.
A California teen has died after falling about 700 feet from a popular overlook in Arizona that she was visiting with her family, officials said.
A gunman who killed a California police officer during a traffic stop over possible drunken driving is in the United States illegally, authorities said Thursday, as a manhunt for the attacker stretched into a second day.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, has been re-appointed as the Assembly's majority whip, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D- Lakewood, announced Thursday.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar officials said on Thursday they are planning to conduct training, including controlled burns, on the airfield Friday morning.
California authorities were hunting an inmate Thursday who walked away from San Quentin State Prison and is believed to have carjacked a vehicle overnight.
Home prices rose 4.6 percent in San Diego County in November, compared to the same month a year ago, but home sales declined nearly 11 percent, a real estate information service announced Thursday.