2-alarm fire damages Serra Mesa apartment building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire engulfed a Serra Mesa apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, but injured no one, a fire official said.

The fire broke out around 1:20 p.m. at an apartment building on Ruffin Road north of Mission Village Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two units -- one on the first floor of the building, the other on the second floor -- were involved in the blaze, SDFR spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The fire was knocked down about 20 minutes after units arrived, she said. No one was inside either unit at the time of the fire.

Two adults and two children were displaced from one apartment, and two adults and two pets were displaced from the other, Munoz said.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to the building.