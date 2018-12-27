Mission Beach assault suspect pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An assault suspect who was arrested this weekend appeared in court Thursday.

Philemon Shark is accused of attacking a woman in broad daylight in Mission Beach before people nearby rushed in to help.

Shark faces a charge of assault with intent to commit a sex crime – and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

The judge ordered News 8 not to show any part of Shark in court, but our cameras did capture police arresting the 40-year-old near Mission Boulevard and Tangiers Court on Sunday.

Police say he attacked a woman in an alley around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

“Part of the concern is when an individual is attacked in broad daylight in an area where they felt safe or did not feel a threat is of course an added concern,” said Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador.

Neighbors heard the woman screaming for help and forced Shark off of her.

Shark is accused of running into a rental complex where a Navy Seal staying there confronted him with a knife.

Shark was then arrested nearby.

In court, the district attorney's office argued he represents a danger to the community and asked the judge to set bail 10 times higher than the normal amount.

“Given the additional charges and allegations, his bail increased to $1-million and [he is] facing life imprisonment,” said Amador.

Shark was twice previously convicted of residential burglary in Washington state.

Investigators think he moved to San Diego a few months ago.

Because of his record, he now faces life in prison if convicted under the "three-strikes law.”

Shark’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea for the suspect saying he denies any allegations.

Shark did not make any remarks in court.

At this point, investigators do not think there was a connection between the victim and Shark calling it a random attack.

