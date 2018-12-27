Salvation Army San Diego hopes to meet fundraising goals by end of 2018

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The local Salvation Army hopes San Diegans are still in the giving mood after Christmas.

They're hoping to meet their 2018 fundraising goals in the last week of the year.

When Yvelisse Ramos had nowhere else to go, she says the Salvation Army San Diego stepped in for her and her 5- and 6-year-old daughters Sophia and Livia.

"I left my home - a domestic violence home - took my kids packed my stuff and left October 1,” said Ramos.

A secure shelter is just what the family needed.

"We are safe, we can sleep, no trauma and drama,” said Ramos. “It's been amazing living here. You get here with nothing, you leave here with a lot.”

The Salvation Army says it can take care of so many people’s needs due to the generous donations from the community.

"When people give to us, it gives us the freedom to really serve the greatest needs,” said Salvation Army San Diego Social Services Director Paul Armstrong. “When we can have confidence that we are secure financially, I get to focus on the people."

Armstrong takes care of the emergency needs when women and children move into transitional housing units.

"That's going to be an empty apartment, so the more donations we receive, the more flexibility we can look to match them up with the resources,” said Armstrong.

Some units bear the name of the donors and are dedicated in honor of them.

This time of year, charities like Salvation Army raise 45 percent of their income for the entire year.

However, the non-profit has not been profiting nearly as much in donations as it did last year.

"We actually fell some almost $100,000 short of our goal,” said Salvation Army San Diego Div. Chief Lt. Colonel Lee Lescano. "It's very important that we can continue to provide services for our low-income families, seniors and children. And [we] just need the help of people who really care about their neighbors in San Diego."

Time is also running out to make a tax-deductible contribution.

"Salvation Army actually has an 80 to 82 percent cents of the dollar that will actually go right to direct service,” said Lescano. “We try to be very careful that we streamline our administration and getting the dollars right to the people who need it most.”

And some of those people also give back.

"Once I get to my point where I can dish out and help that will be a blessing,” said Ramos. “I want to give what I've gotten back to the community."

There’s still time to give before 2018 comes to a close. Help us continue our #FightforGood https://t.co/tdsAoicHBI pic.twitter.com/AF4vRmCvnS — Salvation Army SD (@SalvationArmy4U) December 27, 2018

