Parolee at large known to frequent North County San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Jeffrey Sherrod Moore
DOB: 2/8/1971 (47)
Description: Black male
5’11” tall, 210 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Jeffrey Moore is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating the terms and conditions of his parole and is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Moore is on parole for a conviction of making criminal threats to cause death or great bodily injury. Moore has previous convictions for making criminal threats, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, and for multiple burglaries. Moore may be living as a transient in the North County area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The holidays mean family time - and what better place for your family to pick out their next vehicle than the San Diego International Auto Show.
The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation joined Interfaith Community Services for the 3rd Annual Christmas presentation with Santa.
Mia is a 10-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a home to call her own. She is a mellow, senior lady who would like nothing more than a comfortable home to lounge in and a family to take her on walks around the neighborhood.
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society pulled off a Christmas surprise for some north county families with children on the nice list. The big man himself, Santa, delivered kittens to two homes. One in Escondido and the other in Carlsbad. The Santa Paws delivery program in its seventh year allows parents to adopt animals in advance while surprising their kids.
The folks at San Diego Humane Society are grateful this holiday season for Dogtown Resort which is collecting donations for their organization through mid-January.
Christmas is almost here! As we make last minute preparations and top it all off with a bow, News 8 wants to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Last week, we shared some Christmas memories for our News 8 archives, but Santa Claus was extra good to us this year and stuffed our stockings with a few more.
The holidays are filled with tradition. Some, that date back centuries and come from the other side of the sea. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Spring Valley for an Italian Christmas.
Celebrating the holidays without a mother or a father is tough – which is why a group of teachers, students and mothers collected hundreds of gifts for orphans.