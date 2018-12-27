Parolee at large known to frequent North County San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:



Jeffrey Sherrod Moore

DOB: 2/8/1971 (47)

Description: Black male

5’11” tall, 210 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Jeffrey Moore is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating the terms and conditions of his parole and is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Moore is on parole for a conviction of making criminal threats to cause death or great bodily injury. Moore has previous convictions for making criminal threats, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, and for multiple burglaries. Moore may be living as a transient in the North County area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.