Vandals hit neighborhood park in Sabre Springs area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thousands of dollars' worth of damage was discovered at a San Diego neighborhood park Thursday including a broken irrigation system, graffiti and flooded bathrooms.

When the sun rose above Sabre Springs on Thursday it shined a light on a disturbing mess at South Creek Neighborhood Park.

When police were called to check it out, they found the restroom fixtures were filled with sand and rocks were placed on top of the faucets to keep water running.

The cops discovered more damage as they continued surveying the scene.

Obscene graffiti could be seen on the bathroom walls and even the park sign.

Somehow whoever was responsible also managed to get a soccer goal into the men's room.

Emilia Lee arrived after much of the damage had been cleaned up.

"Now I'm really sad,” said Lee. “You're targeting our kids.”

She said she was deeply upset by what was written in the women's room.

“I didn't see but apparently there was a message in the ladies' room, which is really disturbing considering what's happening in the community or in the world right now,” said Lee.

While the park was still open crews spent much of the day trying to clean it all up.

Parents that were at the park with their children said they aren't taking the incident lightly.

“It's unfortunately because this is a place where we all bring our kids to play,” said one father.

The question some were asking: why do it at all?

“Especially as a mother of two boys, you wonder what drives you to do that,” Lee said.