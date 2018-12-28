Clemency granted in notorious San Diego murder case

The area of clouds and rain, a trough, in the atmosphere brought light rain to the higher elevations today. That feature will continue to exit east as high pressure builds in over Southern California.
An Escondido husband and father who saved lives through organ donation will be honored at the Rose Parade next week. A picture of Everardo Martinez will represent San Diego on the Donate Life float that features organ donors from all over the country.
Governor Jerry Brown has granted clemency in more than a dozen local cases including one of San Diego's most infamous murders.
A fire caused by a stove malfunction engulfed a Serra Mesa apartment complex Thursday afternoon, but injured no one.
Thousands of dollars' worth of damage was discovered at a San Diego neighborhood park Thursday including a broken irrigation system, graffiti and flooded bathrooms.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Jeffrey Sherrod Moore
The holidays mean family time - and what better place for your family to pick out their next vehicle than the San Diego International Auto Show.
The local Salvation Army hopes San Diegans are still in the giving mood after Christmas. They're hoping to meet their 2018 fundraising goals in the last week of the year.
An assault suspect who was arrested this weekend appeared in court Thursday. Philemon Shark is accused of attacking a woman in broad daylight in Mission Beach before people nearby rushed in to help. Shark faces a charge of assault with intent to commit a sex crime – and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.
A man who jumped onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park in 2015 and was tackled by members of her security team -- seriously injuring one of them -- was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.