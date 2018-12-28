Escondido organ donor to be honored at Rose Parade

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Escondido husband and father who saved lives through organ donation will be honored at the Rose Parade next week.

A picture of Everardo Martinez will represent San Diego on the Donate Life float that features organ donors from all over the country.

The Lifesharing staff surprised Everardo’s wife Adriana Martinez with a rose bouquet as she and her family are about to leave to for Pasadena to see her late husband honored the parade.

"[We’re] so honored and proud because, to us, my husband is a hero,” said Adriana.

Everardo Martinez was 42 years old when he died from a brain aneurysm in 2016. He left behind his wife, three children and 20 years of being a chef at Escondido’s Lourdes Restaurant.

"He was such an amazing man – an angel on earth,” said Adriana. “To be able to leave that legacy of love is... no words can describe."

A flower portrait Adriana created of Everardo symbolizes the gift of life he gave to three people as an organ donor. Five of his organs were transplanted, including his heart.

"To us, it's very comforting to know that my husband transformed the lives of those organ recipients but not only their lives, but their families lives,” said Adriana.

The federally designated organ donation group in San Diego, Lifesharing, chose Everardo as part of the nationwide float that Adriana helped build to honor her husband and donors from across the country on float #8.

"Seeing that floral graph is the perfect representation of what Lifesharing is,” said Lifesharing Lead Family Services Specialist Melissa Culver.

Still unsure of what all the emotions will be like when Everardo's portrait parades down Colorado Boulevard, Adriana knows among them she will feel love and pride.

"I've been thinking about that moment, since the day we worked on the floral graph,” said Adriana.