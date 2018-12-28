Arraignment set for man accused in beating death in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who jumped onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park in 2015 and was tackled by members of her security team -- seriously injuring one of them -- is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.

Christian Ewing, 29, is charged with murder and allegations that he used a dangerous weapon -- a baseball bat -- to beat 57-year-old Gregory Freeman to death.

Ewing's scheduled arraignment Thursday was pushed back a day after the defendant refused to come out of his jail cell.

Ewing faces 27 years to life if convicted.

Freeman was found Dec. 5 in the 3900 block of Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass, police said. Freeman, who had trauma to his upper body, was taken to a hospital but died four days later.

One witness told police that Freeman was on the ground when a man began to hit him with some sort of object. The attacker then fled, said San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

More than three years ago, Ewing sneaked into Swift's concert and jumped onstage while she was performing. He was tackled by security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib. Ewing pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to probation and given credit for three years in custody.

RELATED COVERAGE: