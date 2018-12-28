Man accused in beating death in Midway District pleaded not guilty during arraignment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who made headlines in 2015 for jumping onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.



Christian Ewing, 29, was ordered held on $1 million bail. Prosecutors also filed allegations that Ewing used a baseball bat in the attack.



The defendant faces 27 years to life if convicted of killing 57-year-old Gregory Freeman, who was found Dec. 5 in the 3900 block of Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass with trauma to his upper body. He died at a hospital four days later.



One witness told police that Freeman was on the ground when a man began to hit him with some sort of object, then fled, according to San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.



More than three years ago, Ewing sneaked into Swift's concert and jumped onstage while she was performing. He was tackled by security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib. Ewing pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to probation and given credit for three years in custody.



Judge Joseph Brannigan set a status conference for Jan. 4 and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 11.

