Over 1,200 SDG&E customers without power near Rancho Bernardo

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 1,200 San Diego Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday morning in the Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual areas.

The outage was reported about 6:10 a.m., affecting 1,260 customers, according to the utility company's website.

SDG&E was assessing the outage to determine the cause and power was expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

