San Diego County closures for New Year’s Day Holiday

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Additionally, all San Diego County libraries will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31.

County parks and preserves will be open on Jan. 1, however, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue throughout the holiday period.

County offices will resume normal hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Below are additional holiday closure dates for County Parks facilities:

Fallbrook Community Center: Closed Jan.1

Lakeside Community Center: Closed Jan. 1

Spring Valley Community Center: Closed Jan. 1

Lakeside Teen Center: Closed Dec. 26 – Jan. 4

Spring Valley Teen Center: Closed Dec. 26 – Jan. 9

Spring Valley Gym: Closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1

4S Ranch Sports Park Office: Closed Jan.1

Reservation phone line agents may not be available to answer calls while facilities are closed, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.