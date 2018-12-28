Kroger recalls shrimp products labeled ‘cooked’ that may actuall - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kroger recalls shrimp products labeled ‘cooked’ that may actually be raw

Posted: Updated: Dec 28, 2018 8:48 AM
By Detroit Free Press staff

Kroger Co. is recalling nine different kinds of cooked shrimp that actually are raw or undercooked, raising the risk of food-borne illness.

The shrimp was distributed at Kroger stores across Michigan, Ohio, northwest Virginia as well as KingSoopers, Frys and Smiths stores. All were produced Aug. 25-26, 2018, and have sell by dates of Aug. 25-26, 2020.

Here are the recalled varieties:

  • Sand bar cooked shrimp 26/30, two-pound packages, UPC code 11110-64115.
  • Shrimp cooked, tail-on, 26/30, frozen service case, UPC 69439-XXXXX, package size varies.
  • Shrimp, grab and go service case, UPC 69447-XXXXX, package size varies.
  • Shrimp cooked, 26/30, seasoned, service case, UPC 69472-XXXXX, package size varies.
  • Shrimp cooked, 26/30, tail on, frozen service case, UPC 89439-XXXXX, package size varies.
  • Shrimp cooked, service case, UPC 89461-XXXXX, package size varies.
  • Shrimp cooked, seasoned, 26/30, service case, UPC 98107-XXXXX. Package size varies.
  • Shrimp cocktail, 26/30, UPC 99479-5XXXX, package size varies.
  • Shrimp, cooked, peeled, 26/30, UPC 40401-370681, two-pound packages

For questions, contact the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.

