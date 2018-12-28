Kroger recalls shrimp products labeled ‘cooked’ that may actually be raw

Kroger Co. is recalling nine different kinds of cooked shrimp that actually are raw or undercooked, raising the risk of food-borne illness.

The shrimp was distributed at Kroger stores across Michigan, Ohio, northwest Virginia as well as KingSoopers, Frys and Smiths stores. All were produced Aug. 25-26, 2018, and have sell by dates of Aug. 25-26, 2020.

Here are the recalled varieties:

Sand bar cooked shrimp 26/30, two-pound packages, UPC code 11110-64115.

Shrimp cooked, tail-on, 26/30, frozen service case, UPC 69439-XXXXX, package size varies.

Shrimp, grab and go service case, UPC 69447-XXXXX, package size varies.

Shrimp cooked, 26/30, seasoned, service case, UPC 69472-XXXXX, package size varies.

Shrimp cooked, 26/30, tail on, frozen service case, UPC 89439-XXXXX, package size varies.

Shrimp cooked, service case, UPC 89461-XXXXX, package size varies.

Shrimp cooked, seasoned, 26/30, service case, UPC 98107-XXXXX. Package size varies.

Shrimp cocktail, 26/30, UPC 99479-5XXXX, package size varies.

Shrimp, cooked, peeled, 26/30, UPC 40401-370681, two-pound packages

For questions, contact the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.