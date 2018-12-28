CHP target impaired drivers during New Year's holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol Friday promised focused enforcement efforts during the New Year's holiday weekend.



The CHP's Maximum Enforcement Period will start at 6:01 p.m. Friday and go through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, when all available officers will be on duty, officials said.



"Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal. Alcohol, cannabis or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. "Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury or death."



The CHP promised to focus on impaired drivers but also watch for distracted driving, speeding and seat belt violations.



Forty people died in collisions on California roadways during last year's New Year's enforcement period, the CHP said. More than two-thirds were not wearing seat belts.



Last year, CHP officers arrested 936 motorists for driving under the influence during the New Year's holiday.



Officials note there are alternatives to driving while impaired, including taxis, ride-hailing services, public transportation or calling friends or relatives.