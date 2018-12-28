26-year-old political journalist dies in San Diego after being d - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

26-year-old political journalist dies in San Diego after being diagnosed with H1N1 flu

Posted: Updated:
By Inside Edition Staff

Bre Payton, a 26-year-old political writer and TV commentator, died suddenly Friday after being diagnosed with the swine flu

Payton was found unconscious and "barely breathing" by her friend, Morgan Murtaugh, on Thursday morning at her apartment in San Diego, California, according to Murtaugh and a CaringBridge page.

Her friend immediately called 911 and Payton was taken to a local hospital where doctors learned she had "the H1N1 flu and possibly meningitis," the page states. 

"She's been in a coma since [she was admitted to the hospital] and really needs a miracle right now," Murtaugh posted on Twitter. "Please, if you're religious at all, send prayers this way."

Prayers immediately started pouring in for the journalist who wrote for The Federalist, a right-wing news outlet. However, by Friday, her employer confirmed she had died. 

"Bre has passed," publisher Ben Domenech wrote on Twitter. "We are devastated. Last we saw her, she was her funny, smart, vivacious self. Now lost to us so suddenly."

Added Murtaugh in another tweet, "Rest in paradise you beautiful soul."

Payton was also frequently a guest on TV news programs on CNN, Fox News and more. 

It's not clear how she contracted the virus. 

Her death prompted an outpouring of condolences from well-known figures, including Meghan McCain, Chris Hayes and Philip Klein. 

"We are less without her — in every possible way," McCain wrote. "A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness."

RELATED STORIES

Ohio Mom Urges Families to Have Kids Vaccinated After 4-Year-Old Son Dies of the Flu

How Some Foods Can Help You Fight the Flu This Season

How to Avoid Germs on a Plane

  • Inside EditionMore>>

  • 12-Year-Old Plays Classical Music to Babies in the NICU Where She Once Stayed

    12-Year-Old Plays Classical Music to Babies in the NICU Where She Once Stayed

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-12-28 23:38:02 GMT
    By JOHANNA LIClick here to watch video. This preteen is giving back to her local NICU by playing classical music for the youngest newborns at New York Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. In fact, just 12 short years ago, Isabella Ciriello was one of them. “I actually was a patient in the NICU,” Isabella said in a statement to the hospital. “I’ve seen some pictures of myself when I was a preemie and it’s hard to believe that I was ever that small and fragile.” After she was ... 
    This preteen is giving back to her local NICU by playing classical music for the youngest newborns at New York Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. 

  • 26-year-old political journalist dies in San Diego after being diagnosed with H1N1 flu

    26-year-old political journalist dies in San Diego after being diagnosed with H1N1 flu

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-12-28 23:29:09 GMT

    Bre Payton, a 26-year-old political writer and TV commentator, died suddenly Friday after being diagnosed with swine flu. 

     

    Bre Payton, a 26-year-old political writer and TV commentator, died suddenly Friday after being diagnosed with swine flu. 

     

  • Report Concludes Series of Failings by Law Enforcement, School Officials Helped Parkland Shooting Succeed

    Report Concludes Series of Failings by Law Enforcement, School Officials Helped Parkland Shooting Succeed

    Friday, December 28 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-12-28 22:38:02 GMT
    By Inside Edition Staff Law enforcement and officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were “unprepared and overwhelmed” in their handling of February’s mass shooting in Parkland, according to a lengthy report released by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The report finds that many times no one took charge and authorities failed to act, leaving children stranded with nowhere to hide as Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly opened fire on his former schoolmates on Feb. 14.  “A gunman wit... 
    Law enforcement and officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were “unprepared and overwhelmed” in their handling of February’s mass shooting in Parkland, according to a lengthy report released by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.