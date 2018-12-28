Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Bre Payton, a 26-year-old political writer and TV commentator, died suddenly Friday after being diagnosed with swine flu.
It's looking increasingly like the partial government shutdown will be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year — the first big confrontation between President Donald Trump and Democrats — as agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power.
The California Highway Patrol Friday promised focused enforcement efforts during the New Year's holiday weekend.
The man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk was captured Friday as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said.
The police chief of a tiny California town fought back tears as he described an officer gunned down during a traffic stop as a patriot who fought to serve his adopted country and the man who killed him as a "coward" who crossed the border illegally.
The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.
Kroger Co. is recalling nine different kinds of cooked shrimp that actually are raw or undercooked, raising the risk of food-borne illness.