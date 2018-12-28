Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck Friday in Rancho Bernardo.

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. on West Bernardo Drive south of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk.

A man was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on West Bernardo Drive when the 55-year-old driver of a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup initiated a left turn into a parking lot in front of the biker, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The motorcycle struck the side of the truck, and the 31-year-old biker was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Foster said alcohol wasn't believed to be a factor in the crash.

