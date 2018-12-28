Rallies against drugged driving held across San Diego County

Ahead of New Year's Eve, rallies were held across San Diego County Friday to raise awareness about drugged driving.
A judge Friday suspended a prison sentence and granted probation for a woman who pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at two San Diego police officers who followed her into a downtown parking structure during the Rock-N-Roll marathon last June.
A man who made headlines in 2015 for jumping onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.
Bre Payton, a political journalist who wrote for the conservative news outlet The Federalist, has died in San Diego on Friday according to her employer.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
It's looking increasingly like the partial government shutdown will be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year — the first big confrontation between President Donald Trump and Democrats — as agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power.
The California Highway Patrol Friday promised focused enforcement efforts during the New Year's holiday weekend.
The man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk was captured Friday as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said.