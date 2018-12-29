Two men arrested in connection to Pacific Beach shooting death

A chill is in the air and it looks like it is going to linger into the weekend. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland valleys from until 8 am on Sunday. A cold air mass in place over Southern California will have lows hitting 28° to 35°.
Police are looking for three men in connection with the shooting death of a 44-year-old man on Saturday morning at a home in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, a police lieutenant said.
The shooting death of a California police officer has reignited the debate over sanctuary laws, with a sheriff all but blaming the statewide immigration policy for the killing as he announced the arrest of a man living in the U.S. illegally.
The malware attack that caused printing disruptions at The San Diego Union-Tribune and other newspapers on Saturday may have originated from outside the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Local immigration activists are mourning the loss of two migrant children who died in United States custody.
California authorities on a nearly four-day manhunt for an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison captured him Saturday.
An Orange County pastor faces charges stemming from the alleged abuse of at least one child, police said.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, further positioning the state as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to President Donald Trump.
A report of domestic violence triggered an hours-long standoff in a Carlsbad neighborhood Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.