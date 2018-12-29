Two men arrested in connection to Pacific Beach shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are looking for three men in connection with the shooting death of a 44-year-old man on Saturday morning at a home in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, a police lieutenant said.

Officers dispatched at 1:47 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue regarding a possible shooting found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the man to area hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:30 a.m., Hobbs said.

"We do know there were several other residents and occupants in the residence at the time of the incident," he said. "The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to one of them."

The suspects, were described as white or Latino men in their 20s to 30s, fled the scene in a white 2015 Lexus RX350 with California plate numbers 7NWK357, police said.

Later Saturday, 50 year-old Paul Weinberger and 37 year-old Freddy Sosa were arrested in connection with the murder.