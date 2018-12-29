Computer virus prevents delivery of Saturday's Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A computer virus prevented The San Diego Union- Tribune from publishing its Saturday print edition, according to a post on the newspaper's website.

The virus caused production problems at the California Times printing plant in Los Angeles, where the Union-Tribune and Los Angeles Times are printed, U-T editor and publisher Jeff Light wrote.

According to Light, the virus impacted computer systems of Tribune Publishing Co. that are still shared by the U-T and the Los Angeles Times, which were purchased by Los Angeles billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong in June but haven't yet transitioned from the old systems.

"We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience," Light wrote. "Thank you for your patience and support as we address the infection. We are working to restore full service and to continue to make our journalism available to you both in print and digitally."

U-T print subscribers should receive their Saturday papers with the Sunday edition, he wrote.

The Southern California editions of the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times were affected as well, according to Light.

The attack apparently began late Thursday and had spread to critical systems by Friday, Light wrote. Teams from both companies were making progress against the virus, but weren't able to fix it before the newspapers went to print.