Two shot, one dead after possible domestic dispute in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - Two people were shot at a Vista home early Saturday morning, one of them fatally, sheriff's deputies said.

A caller told dispatchers around 6:40 a.m. that two people had been shot inside a home on Hartwright Road north of Valinda Way and one of the victims wasn't breathing, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene with a traumatic wound, Williams said. Paramedics took the other victim, a man, to a local hospital with a suspected gunshot wound. His injuries were severe, and his prognosis wasn't known.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, Williams said, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was working to notify the woman's next of kin.