Carlsbad police arrest domestic violence suspect after standoff

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A report of domestic violence triggered an hours-long standoff in a Carlsbad neighborhood Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, a woman called police and said her husband had assaulted her, cut her hand with a knife and threatened to kill her before she could escape, according to Carlsbad Police Lt. Kevin Lehan. The woman also told police her husband was heavily intoxicated.

Police headed to the couple's residence, on Juniper Avenue between Interstate 5 and Garfield Street, and found the man had barricaded himself inside, Lehan said.

The man wouldn't cooperate with officers and after a few hours, a SWAT team forced entry into the home through the front door and a window, according to Lehan.

Officers searched the home and ultimately found the man hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody without further incident.

It was determined the man was unarmed when police arrested him, Lehan said.