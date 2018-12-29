Carlsbad police arrest domestic violence suspect after standoff

An Orange County pastor faces charges stemming from the alleged abuse of at least one child, police said.
An inmate convicted in a Los Angeles County carjacking who is believed to have carjacked anther vehicle to escape from San Quentin State Prison was arrested in central California today, officials said.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, further positioning the state as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to President Donald Trump.
A report of domestic violence triggered an hours-long standoff in a Carlsbad neighborhood Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.
Two people were shot at a Vista home early Saturday morning, one of them fatally, sheriff's deputies said.
A chill is in the air and it looks like it is going to linger into the weekend. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland valleys from until 8 am on Sunday. A cold air mass in place over Southern California will have lows hitting 28° to 35°
A computer virus prevented The San Diego Union- Tribune from publishing its Saturday print edition, according to a post on the newspaper's website.
Two adults and four juveniles were jailed on Saturday morning on suspicion of robbing a 14-year-old boy of his cell phone in the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego.