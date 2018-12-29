Early morning fire chars Vista home, displaces four residents - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Early morning fire chars Vista home, displaces four residents

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

VISTA (CNS) - A fire badly damaged a home in a Vista neighborhood early Saturday morning, a fire official said.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a house on Lado de Loma Drive near Phillips Street, according to Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol. The neighborhood is near the Civic Center Drive exit off state Route 78.

Firefighters from the Vista, San Marcos and Oceanside fire departments arrived and found smoke and flames coming out several openings in the home, including a skylight and windows on two sides of the house, Vander Pol said. The four residents -- two adults and two children -- had already evacuated by the time firefighters got to the home.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock the flames down, according to Vander Pol. The cause of the fire was under investigation and value of the damage wasn't immediately able to be determined, but the deputy fire chief said there was significant smoke and fire damage throughout the home.

Vander Pol said the home didn't have working smoke detectors, but the residents told firefighters they had often practiced an escape plan -- which turned out to be useful when the fire broke out.

The American Red Cross assisted the four displaced residents with temporary shelter, Vander Pol said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.