Local group donates to migrant shelters for sixth consecutive week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local immigration activists are mourning the loss of two migrant children who died in United States custody.

Volunteers packed cars full of supplies for the sixth consecutive week. Border Angels spends its Saturday's dropping off donations to migrant shelters across Tijuana.

On this Saturday the group paused before heading down for a moment of silence to remember the two children who died in U.S. Custody. The group said, "it is tragic what is taking place and this is because of Trump. Blood is on Trump's hands."

But President Trump tweeted the blame is "strictly the fault of the democrats and their pathetic immigration policies."

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Both the girl and boy were sick before they were apprehended.

Homeland Security Secretary, Kristjen Nielsen visited El Paso Friday and Yuma on Saturday. She met with EMT's, medical professionals and local leaders.

Border Patrol implemented new welfare checks for all children under the age of ten in the wake of the recent deaths. Some of the new protocols are they are accompanied by a Border Patrol agent and their parent during the screening. The parent can also request a screening if they are also feeling unwell.

The deaths come as a shutdown in Washington stretches into a second week.

President Trump is demanding partial funding for a border wall stretching the length of the U.S.-Mexico border.

He tweeted Friday, "we will be forced to close the southern border entirely if the obstructionist democrats do not give us the money to finish the wall."

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018



