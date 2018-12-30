San Diego Police make arrest in Mt. Hope sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of abducting a woman in San Diego, sexually assaulting her and leaving her on a sidewalk has been arrested, police said Sunday.



Phillip Terrel McLeod, 47, was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Euclid and Imperial avenues on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault and resisting arrest, San Diego Police Lt. Jason Weeden said.



A 27-year-old woman told police she was walking on Delta Street near 39th Street in Shelltown around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, when a man in an older- model white pickup truck pulled up alongside, got out of his vehicle and threatened to use a stun gun on her if she didn't comply with his demands, according to Weeden.



Police believe the suspect, McLeod, then forced the woman into his truck, drove her to an area near the intersection of 39th Street and Broadway in Mt. Hope and sexually assaulted her.



The victim plead with the suspect to release her, and McLeod is believed to have let her out of his car in the area of 32nd Street and National Avenue in Logan Heights, Weeden said.



A short time prior to that incident, an assault involving a similarly described suspect and vehicle was reported to the Chula Vista Police Department. The case was still under investigation, Weeden said.



Police have located the vehicle believed to have been used in the Mt. Hope attack, and the truck was in police custody, Weeden said.



McLeod is set to be arraigned on Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m.