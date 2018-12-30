San Diego Police make arrest in Mt. Hope sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of abducting a woman in San Diego, sexually assaulting her and leaving her on a sidewalk has been arrested, police said Sunday.
Phillip Terrel McLeod, 47, was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Euclid and Imperial avenues on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault and resisting arrest, San Diego Police Lt. Jason Weeden said.
A 27-year-old woman told police she was walking on Delta Street near 39th Street in Shelltown around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, when a man in an older- model white pickup truck pulled up alongside, got out of his vehicle and threatened to use a stun gun on her if she didn't comply with his demands, according to Weeden.
Police believe the suspect, McLeod, then forced the woman into his truck, drove her to an area near the intersection of 39th Street and Broadway in Mt. Hope and sexually assaulted her.
The victim plead with the suspect to release her, and McLeod is believed to have let her out of his car in the area of 32nd Street and National Avenue in Logan Heights, Weeden said.
A short time prior to that incident, an assault involving a similarly described suspect and vehicle was reported to the Chula Vista Police Department. The case was still under investigation, Weeden said.
Police have located the vehicle believed to have been used in the Mt. Hope attack, and the truck was in police custody, Weeden said.
McLeod is set to be arraigned on Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.
Forecasters on Sunday were warning that cold and windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could even be possible in the mountains on New Year's Eve.
Throughout its almost 70 years on air, News 8 has captured the stories of San Diego as they happened. Our archives hold so much history and we are thrilled to be able to share pieces from it with viewers. Here is a look back at the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos we brought you in 2018. We plan to bring you many more in 2019!
The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.
A 30-year-old man suffered major injuries after being the victim of a hit and run in San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
Police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a 44-year-old man at a home in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, a police lieutenant said.
The shooting death of a California police officer has reignited the debate over sanctuary laws, with a sheriff all but blaming the statewide immigration policy for the killing as he announced the arrest of a man living in the U.S. illegally.