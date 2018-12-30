Man suffers major injuries after hit-and-run in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man suffers major injuries after hit-and-run in San Diego

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man suffered major injuries after being the victim of a hit and run in San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was crossing northbound on University and Richmond Avenues in a crosswalk when an unknown sedan traveling eastbound at 1300 University Avenue, hit the pedestrian, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding of the brain. The sedan fled the scene, police said..

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.

