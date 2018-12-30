Float over to San Diego's Waterfront Park for the Holiday Bowl P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Float over to San Diego's Waterfront Park for the Holiday Bowl Parade

Posted: Updated:
By County News Center
SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.

The Port of San Diego’s Holiday Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 on Harbor Drive, along the bay side of the Waterfront Park. The balloons, marching bands, floats and more will proceed south along Harbor Drive and finish at the corner of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway near Seaport Village.

As for getting to the event, note that starting at 7:45 a.m., segments of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will be closed. Parking in the area is limited, so you’re encouraged to take public transportation or a ride-hailing service. The County Center/Little Italy trolley stop is one block east of the Waterfront Park.

Here are some reminders about the Waterfront Park:

Alcohol or smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed.

Glass is not permitted.

Barbecuing is not permitted.

Lawn chairs, blankets and canopies are allowed.

Snack shop concessions available at 10 a.m.

Stay to play. Waterfront Park has open lawns, play areas, public art and native plant gardens.

For more information about parks, visit sdparks.org or if you need more specific information about the Waterfront Park, call its office at (619) 232-PARK (7275).

  Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

    Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

    Sunday, December 30 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-12-31 01:25:59 GMT

    Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.

     

    Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.

     

  New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

    New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

    Saturday, December 29 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-12-29 17:47:15 GMT
    Sunday, December 30 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-12-31 01:17:38 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is stepping down after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position California as a goad to Republican President Donald Trump. 
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is stepping down after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position California as a goad to Republican President Donald Trump. 

  Mountain snow, wind to welcome in New Year in San Diego

    Mountain snow, wind to welcome in New Year in San Diego

    Sunday, December 30 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-12-31 00:54:02 GMT

    Forecasters on Sunday were warning that cold and windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could even be possible in the mountains on New Year's Eve.

     

    Forecasters on Sunday were warning that cold and windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could even be possible in the mountains on New Year's Eve.

     
    •   
