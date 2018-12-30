Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.



Eric Findley, 41, died at the scene of the crash on West Bernardo Drive south of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



Findley had been riding his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on West Bernardo Drive just before 11:30 a.m. when the 55-year-old driver of a 2013 Ram pickup attempted a turn in front him, according to information from San Diego police at the time.



Bystanders tried to perform CPR on Findley, but were unable to revive him, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Firefighters arrived and pronounced Findley dead at the scene due to traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.



The pickup driver was not suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

