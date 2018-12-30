Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo cras - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.

Eric Findley, 41, died at the scene of the crash on West Bernardo Drive south of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Findley had been riding his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on West Bernardo Drive just before 11:30 a.m. when the 55-year-old driver of a 2013 Ram pickup attempted a turn in front him, according to information from San Diego police at the time.

Bystanders tried to perform CPR on Findley, but were unable to revive him, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Firefighters arrived and pronounced Findley dead at the scene due to traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

The pickup driver was not suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

    Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Rancho Bernardo crash

    Sunday, December 30 2018 8:25 PM EST2018-12-31 01:25:59 GMT

    Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.

     

    Authorities have released the name of a biker who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo on Friday.

     

  • New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

    New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

    Saturday, December 29 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-12-29 17:47:15 GMT
    Sunday, December 30 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-12-31 01:17:38 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is stepping down after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position California as a goad to Republican President Donald Trump. 
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is stepping down after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position California as a goad to Republican President Donald Trump. 

  • Mountain snow, wind to welcome in New Year in San Diego

    Mountain snow, wind to welcome in New Year in San Diego

    Sunday, December 30 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-12-31 00:54:02 GMT

    Forecasters on Sunday were warning that cold and windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could even be possible in the mountains on New Year's Eve.

     

    Forecasters on Sunday were warning that cold and windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could even be possible in the mountains on New Year's Eve.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.