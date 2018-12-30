CHP cracking down on impaired drivers, new California law will do the same

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers have been out in full force cracking down on impaired drivers.

They're urging San Diegans to celebrate the new year safely and to not drink and drive. A new law going into effect soon also ups the punishment for those who do drink and drive.

Those in California convicted of drunk driving in the new year will have to take some extra steps to start their cars.

The new law requires them to install an ignition interlock device to prove they're sober enough to drive.

“It’s hundreds of dollars to install that stuff. It's a huge expense,” said CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt. “Not only will you have to blow in when start the vehicle, you’re going to have the questions from friends and family who get in your vehicle."

It was previously a pilot program that's expanded statewide.

Judges have discretion whether to order it for first-time offenders to have installed for up to six months.

Repeat DUI offenders must install it for between 12 and 48 months.

“It’s a sad reality, but it’s needed as deterrent to curb the amount of DUIs we're still seeing,” said Bettencourt.

This year, DUI arrests are on par with where they were this time last year when CHP did its year-end maximum enforcement campaign. Last year, there were 15 DUI arrests, this year officers arrested 14 drivers in San Diego County.

Statewide there were also 40 DUI-related deaths.

“That’s too many people losing their lives over senseless things,” said Bettencourt. "There’s no excuse. More than ever, there are ways to get home safe.”

The maximum enforcement campaign specifically targets those who are distracted behind the wheel, drunk or those who don't buckle up.

The CHP says more than half of those who died weren't wearing seatbelts.

“It’s definitely a problem, [it’s] something we're looking at,” said Bettencourt. “This day and age, it’s hard to believe people aren’t wearing seatbelts, but it’s also hard to believe they’re still drinking and driving.”

