Flight carrying dozens of soon-to-be adoptable dogs arrives in San Diego

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Dozens of adorable dogs and puppies touched down at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Sunday.

The Wings of Rescue flight came from Texas where many shelters are overcrowded.

"These animals came from highly overpopulated places where their chances of being adopted out were extremely slim,” said Ted Dupuis, founder of Cloud 9 Rescue Flights. “We focus on animal welfare primarily doing trips like what you're seeing today where we transfer homeless pets from highly overpopulated parts of the United States to places where they will be able to find homes.”

On Sunday, Dupuis volunteered his plane and piloting skills for the nonprofit Wings of Rescue transferring 35 dogs and puppies from a shelter in Houston to San Diego and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Every rescue flight is a life-saving operation.

"There are some parts of the country where you have literally hundreds of animals put down per week in a single shelter just due to overpopulation so the need for transport is huge,” said Dupuis.

San Diego has become a safe haven for many rescue animals.

Organizers say because San Diego has no-kill shelters our local facilities are capable of holding dogs for longer periods of time.

The dogs and puppies that arrived Sunday were mostly lab mixes and will need a couple weeks of medical care before going up for adoption.

Another mission accomplished for the dedicated organizations and volunteers.

"It's extremely rewarding,” said Dupuis.