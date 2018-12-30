Flight carrying dozens of soon-to-be adoptable dogs arrives in S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Flight carrying dozens of soon-to-be adoptable dogs arrives in San Diego

Posted: Updated:
By Monique Griego, Reporter
Connect

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Dozens of adorable dogs and puppies touched down at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Sunday.

The Wings of Rescue flight came from Texas where many shelters are overcrowded.

"These animals came from highly overpopulated places where their chances of being adopted out were extremely slim,” said Ted Dupuis, founder of Cloud 9 Rescue Flights. “We focus on animal welfare primarily doing trips like what you're seeing today where we transfer homeless pets from highly overpopulated parts of the United States to places where they will be able to find homes.”

On Sunday, Dupuis volunteered his plane and piloting skills for the nonprofit Wings of Rescue transferring 35 dogs and puppies from a shelter in Houston to San Diego and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Every rescue flight is a life-saving operation.

"There are some parts of the country where you have literally hundreds of animals put down per week in a single shelter just due to overpopulation so the need for transport is huge,” said Dupuis.

San Diego has become a safe haven for many rescue animals.

Organizers say because San Diego has no-kill shelters our local facilities are capable of holding dogs for longer periods of time.

The dogs and puppies that arrived Sunday were mostly lab mixes and will need a couple weeks of medical care before going up for adoption.

Another mission accomplished for the dedicated organizations and volunteers.

"It's extremely rewarding,” said Dupuis.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • CHP cracking down on impaired drivers, new California law will do the same

    CHP cracking down on impaired drivers, new California law will do the same

    Monday, December 31 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-12-31 05:17:59 GMT

    This holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers have been out in full force cracking down on impaired drivers. They're urging San Diegans to celebrate the new year safely and to not drink and drive. A new law going into effect soon also ups the punishment for those who do drink and drive. 

     

    This holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers have been out in full force cracking down on impaired drivers. They're urging San Diegans to celebrate the new year safely and to not drink and drive. A new law going into effect soon also ups the punishment for those who do drink and drive. 

     

  • New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

    New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

    Saturday, December 29 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-12-29 17:47:15 GMT
    Sunday, December 30 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-12-31 03:17:31 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is stepping down after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position California as a goad to Republican President Donald Trump. 
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is stepping down after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position California as a goad to Republican President Donald Trump. 

  • Float over to San Diego's Waterfront Park for the Holiday Bowl Parade

    Float over to San Diego's Waterfront Park for the Holiday Bowl Parade

    Sunday, December 30 2018 9:39 PM EST2018-12-31 02:39:14 GMT

    The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.

     

    The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.