Wrong-way crash injures two near San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A car that drove through the Port of Entry in San Ysidro and continued northbound on the southbound I-5 Freeway crashed and injured two people Monday, authorities said.



The crash was reported at 10:15 p.m. on the southbound I-5 at Dary Mart Road, the California Highway Patrol said.



The CHP indicated Border Patrol agents were pursuing the Chevrolet at the time of the crash.



Paramedics took two people to hospitals for treatment of injuries, a CHP dispatcher said. Their conditions were not available, however, media reports indicated they were critical.



A SigAlert was issued for all but the slow lane of the southbound San Diego Freeway, the CHP said.