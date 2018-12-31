MTS offering extended services to celebrate New Year's Eve

Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
San Diego County residents will have multiple ways to get home safely after celebrating New Year's Eve Monday and are encouraged to plan ahead.
Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected Monday in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could be possible in the mountains, forecasters said.
The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.
The high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Trump and Pelosi as Democrats come into control ready to reassert the power of the legislative branch and confront the White House.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, further positioning the state as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to President Donald Trump.
A car that drove through the Port of Entry in San Ysidro and continued northbound on the southbound I-5 Freeway crashed and injured two people Monday, authorities said.
This holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers have been out in full force cracking down on impaired drivers. They're urging San Diegans to celebrate the new year safely and to not drink and drive. A new law going into effect soon also ups the punishment for those who do drink and drive.
Dozens of adorable dogs and puppies touched down at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Sunday. The Wings of Rescue flight came from Texas where many shelters are overcrowded.