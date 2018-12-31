San Diego shelters to house extra homeless during rainy New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 300 additional homeless residents on New Year's Eve due to forecasted rain, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Monday.
The commission activates the Inclement Weather Shelter Program when temperatures drop below 50 degrees, the chance of rain is higher than 40 percent or sustained high winds are predicted. The program is funded through a partnership between the commission, the city of San Diego, Father Joe's and Connections Housing.
Father Joe's can shelter an additional 250 residents throughout the night while Connections Housing can add up to 30 residents. Check-in at Father Joe's begins at 4 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 5 a.m. the next morning. Check-in at Connections Housing runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 7 a.m. the next morning.
Those at both shelters will have meals provided to them.
Residents can dial 211 or visit 211sandiego.org to find out more about the county's Inclement Weather Shelter Program.
Both driving under the influence arrests and traffic fatalities were down statewide and in San Diego County over the New Year holiday weekend between 6:01 p.m. Friday night and 6 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Draw inspiration from The New Children’s Museum annual Pajama Jam party to celebrate New Year's Eve with your own kids at home.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
San Diego County residents will have multiple ways to get home safely after celebrating New Year's Eve Monday and are encouraged to plan ahead.
Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected Monday in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could be possible in the mountains, forecasters said.
The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.
The high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Trump and Pelosi as Democrats come into control ready to reassert the power of the legislative branch and confront the White House.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, further positioning the state as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to President Donald Trump.
A car that drove through the Port of Entry in San Ysidro and continued northbound on the southbound I-5 Freeway crashed and injured two people Monday, authorities said.