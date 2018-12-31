San Diego holiday weekend DUI arrests and fatalities decline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Both driving under the influence arrests and traffic fatalities were down statewide and in San Diego County over the New Year holiday weekend between 6:01 p.m. Friday night and 6 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Statewide, there were 829 DUI arrests in 2017 during the same time period, compared with 732 in 2018.
Fatalities statewide were down from 29 a year ago to 21 this year for the same time interval.
In San Diego County, there were 50 DUI arrests made a year ago, compared with 36 arrests made this year.
Fatalities in San Diego County also were down from seven in 2017-18 to one in 2018-19.
DUI arrest figures represent only those made by CHP officers. Fatality figures were reported from all law enforcement agencies.
Of 18 vehicle occupants killed statewide in the CHP jurisdiction this year, eight victims were not wearing seat belts, the CHP said.
Both driving under the influence arrests and traffic fatalities were down statewide and in San Diego County over the New Year holiday weekend between 6:01 p.m. Friday night and 6 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 300 additional homeless residents on New Year's Eve due to forecasted rain, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Monday.
Draw inspiration from The New Children’s Museum annual Pajama Jam party to celebrate New Year's Eve with your own kids at home.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
San Diego County residents will have multiple ways to get home safely after celebrating New Year's Eve Monday and are encouraged to plan ahead.
Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected Monday in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could be possible in the mountains, forecasters said.
The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.
The high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Trump and Pelosi as Democrats come into control ready to reassert the power of the legislative branch and confront the White House.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, further positioning the state as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to President Donald Trump.
A car that drove through the Port of Entry in San Ysidro and continued northbound on the southbound I-5 Freeway crashed and injured two people Monday, authorities said.