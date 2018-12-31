Sinkhole displaces two residents in Spring Valley mobile home park

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A sinkhole at Sweetwater Lodge trailer park has displaced two residents in one of the mobile homes, San Miguel Fire Rescue officials said.

"The sinkhole was near the corner of the structure of their home," according to James Marugg, SMFR deputy chief. "`Though the structure was not affected, they were moved as a precaution."

No one was injured when the ground gave way, but with rain in the forecast there were safety concerns for the occupants of the home due to its proximity to the hole, Marugg said.

He estimated that the two residents would be able to return to their home in a few days, following the excavation of the collapsed culvert that caused the sinkhole, which was approximately 12-foot by 12-foot and about 10 feet deep.

No other mobile home owners in the park were being evacuated, and no homes were damaged, but there were some street closures within the mobile home park and water service was disrupted for some residents.

"Water to about half of the residents in the mobile home park had to be shutoff to make repairs due to a pipe running in a trench through the middle of the park," Marugg said.

He said Sweetwater Lodge management made arrangements to temporarily house the two displaced residents.

"Management had a contractor on-site responsible for security and repairs," Marugg said.

The SMFR spokesman said the only streets closed due to the sinkhole were inside Sweetwater Lodge at 10707 Jamacha Road.